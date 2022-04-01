One subject

Going to draw three cards everyday :) for all of you.



Pay Attention.

Pay attention to important messages, notice conversations you overhear, comments made to you by others and your inner feelings and thoughts. Look for common threads, as they will help you manifest your purpose and desires.



Synchronicity.

You are attracting synchronisatic events, chance meetings, information that you just happen to receive. The more you notice these events, the more they will occur for you. Writing them down will help stimulate more synchronicity in your life. There are no coincidental occurrences, your recent positive thoughts are being directed towards your desires, your optimism is reshaping your life to reflect your higher self.



Devine Magic.



This card signifies that the next card pulled out of the deck is surrounded by Devine magical energy. ( the first of tomorrows card) do your best to follow its message. This card opens a gateway to heighten your ability to manifest your desires.