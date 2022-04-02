Todays cards

The Devine magic card is



Friendship

Although you are busy with responsibilities, it’s important to take time out to play with one or more friends. Make a date to go have fun with a companion, beloved old friend or new acquaintance to balance your schedule. When you play and laugh you open yourself to infusions of healing love. Remembering how loveable you are stimulates creativity, helping you to return to your responsibilities with renewed outlook and increased energy.



Empowerment.

Your inner power wants to surface, use this power appropriately, true friends will be happy that you have taken your power back. Empowerment means you no longer see yourself as a victim, letting go of blame with respect for others. Remember you can be powerful and gentle simultaneously. Use your power to make the world a better place.



Alchemy.



You’re on a roll, with the energy of heightened success surrounding you and your endeavours. Choose your thoughts carefully, your are capable of manifesting masterpieces but also likely to create problems. An alchemist turns base metal to gold, you have the ability to take ordinary projects and make them come alive with meaning, blessings and abundance for everyone involved. Your gratitude and the joy you feel in response to your creations are key to amplifying your alchemy abilities. Focus on the joy and desire to connect to Devine love.