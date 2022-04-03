Sunday

Morning affirmations



This card asks you to begin each day with positive intentions. Before rising spend a few moments thinking about your desires. Imagine them manifesting, make positive affirmations relating to your desires. Write these affirmations down, during the day look at these affirmations and say them mentally or verbally.



Self employment



You have the desire, discipline and drive to be your own boss. As long as you stay enthusiastic , new opportunities will come to you, positive energy attracts costumers, clients and contracts. Research your business, visualise and meditate over your findings. Stay healthy, eat well, get sufficient sleep and exercise regularly. These multiple layers of action will propel you.



Music for manifesting



Music is a powerful ally, it serves to boost your manifestation powers. Music is part of the invisible realm and is of a higher frequency than that of the physical plane. It guards us from negative energy. Play music to suit your mood as often as possible. Move your body to the music, breathe in deeply drawing in its energy. Use music as a manifestation tool, imagine your dreams already coming true and feel the warmth, peace and excitement while having gratitude in your heart.