Tuesday

Consult an expert



When venturing into new areas allow others to assist you, take advantage of their experience. When such a person appears don’t hesitate or feel guilty about asking for help, instead take notes and give thanks to the person. Remember it’s not a sign of weakness to ask for assistance, team efforts produce wonderful inventions. By working with informed individuals you gain a healthy habit of consulting.



Self forgiveness



Don’t be so hard on yourself, don’t use harsh words towards yourself. While it is healthy to hold yourself up to high standards it is not so when you border on self abuse. Everybody makes mistakes and it’s normal to feel regret occasionally. What’s important is how you handle your mistakes. Focus on your positive attributes, your self esteem will increase and your stress levels will diminish. Remember that guilt is the opposite to love, guilt doesn’t help anyone or anything. Release all guilt, breath in and on the breath out release all guilt.



Make a decision ( one I struggle with )



When feeling stuck or indecisive listen to your intuition. Sometimes life feels as if it’s at an impasse while we wait for instructions. Be the decision maker instead of passively allowing life to push you around like a canoe without oars. It’s time to take charge and set your own course. Your decisiveness is the catalyst to clear the way for your manifestations, let go of fear or worries and focus on the destination you intend to reach.