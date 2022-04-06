Wednesday

I drew the divine magic card first up, so I only drew one more card, as it is the one that should be taken notice of.



Devine Magic.



This card signifies that the next card pulled out of the deck is surrounded by Devine magical energy. ( the first of tomorrows card) do your best to follow its message. This card opens a gateway to heighten your ability to manifest your desires.





Wait.



Don’t rush into action right now, you will miss a window of opportunity that’s coming up for you shortly, you’ll know in your heart and gut when that moment arrives. You’re on the verge of receiving new information that will alter your course of action. By waiting the outcome will be much more enjoyable. Have patience so that you will be in the right place at the perfect time.



