Thursday

Pulled the Devine Magic card first again.



Devine Magic.



This card signifies that the next card pulled out of the deck is surrounded by Devine magical energy. ( the first of tomorrows card) do your best to follow its message. This card opens a gateway to heighten your ability to manifest your desires.





Treasure chest.



An unforeseen windfall of new abundance comes to you now in unexpected ways. Remain in a state of gratitude as if the money is already here, even if there are no visible signs. Your supply may tern up in the form of money or new opportunities, brilliant ideas or gifts from others. Your gratitude insures continual overflowing abundance in your life.