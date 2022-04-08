Friday

We have pulled out treasure chest and contemplation time before, Dream big is a new card.



Treasure chest.



An unforeseen windfall of new abundance comes to you now in unexpected ways. Remain in a state of gratitude as if the money is already here, even if there are no visible signs. Your supply may tern up in the form of money or new opportunities, brilliant ideas or gifts from others. Your gratitude insures continual overflowing abundance in your life.



Contemplation time



Spend time alone where you will be uninterrupted for at lease an hour, take a note pad and pen with you. Spend some time relaxing, breathing deeply. Write down this question, What do I want to do next? Then write or draw anything that comes to mind, without editing your thoughts. Next question is, What is my hearts true desire? Spend time noting your true priorities so you know how to structure your free time to match what is most important to you.

Dream Big.



Let go of small thoughts about yourself, see yourself succeeding. In the past you may have seen yourself as insignificant, release any thoughts or feelings of inferiority. Truely believe that you are worthy of any endeavour you dream about. Write a list of your fears, drown the fears by putting the list into a bowl of water. Now cleans yourself by taking a shower, bath or swim. The water seals your new way of seeing yourself.

