Sunday by sugarmuser
Photo 1092

Sunday

Simplify your life.

Eliminate clutter from your home and work life to balance the flow of activities. Clear your home of all unnecessary items, cancel subscriptions to extraneous publications, say no to demands of your time so you can get organised. Be more efficient with your schedule. You may feel overwhelmed, however, if you take one day, a week to whittle down the clutter you will feel an enormous lifting of the weights that are holding you down. The result will give you a boost in energy levels and your soul will thank you for your simpler life.
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Mags ace
Oh my! This would be very difficult for me. I love my clutter from all over the world. =)
April 9th, 2022  
