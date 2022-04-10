Sunday

Simplify your life.



Eliminate clutter from your home and work life to balance the flow of activities. Clear your home of all unnecessary items, cancel subscriptions to extraneous publications, say no to demands of your time so you can get organised. Be more efficient with your schedule. You may feel overwhelmed, however, if you take one day, a week to whittle down the clutter you will feel an enormous lifting of the weights that are holding you down. The result will give you a boost in energy levels and your soul will thank you for your simpler life.