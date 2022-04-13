Thursday

Ready, set, Go!



Now is the perfect time to dive in and embrace your hearts desire. Take both big and small steps to move into the direction of your dreams. Push aside everything unrelated to your life’s mission. Adjust your schedule so that the bulk of your time relates to your priorities and goals. Delegate tasks to others, or hire someone to assist you. Your responsibilities will still be met, you’ll be happier and enjoy greater self esteem. In the long run you will attract more abundance if you jump in and follow your heart.