Thursday

Protection.



You, your love ones, and your possessions are safe and protected by heaven. When you ask heaven to watch over you, your loved ones, your home and possessions, your prayers are instantly answered, there are no delays or hesitations, it’s done as soon as you ask. Direct your energies in meaningful and creative ways with a mind clear of worries. Enjoy the day.



Personally…

My daughters been on my mind, I get a sense that maybe her partner is not as suited to her as she wants to believe. It’s just something that keeps popping into my head. I want her to be happy and I don’t have anything against her choice in a partner, that’s not for me to choose. I just have this unwanted feeling that keeps resurfacing. I guess I have been praying 🙏 all is okay but usually my intuition is not far off the mark. Then yesterday out of the blue Neil mentioned a feeling he has been having, it is the same as the one I have been trying to let go of. I don’t think we should bring it up with her unless she instigates the conversation. He is moving in with her in a couple of months I guess I will have to let go and trust things will sort themselves out. We will be here if she needs us.