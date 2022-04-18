Previous
Monday by sugarmuser
Monday

Waves of prosperity.

New abundance and exciting opportunities wash over you now. Observe any ideas that enter your mind as they are seeds of profitable ventures. Keep notice of any out of the blue phone calls or chance meetings with people who could help you. You are in a success streak so follow your inner guidance. You will see doors open for you and you will be filled with extra confidence and enthusiasm. Practice being a grateful recipient of good. Your ocean of abundance is in no danger of drying up.

Personally I chatted with Claire last night about business ideas.
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Sharon Lee

@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
