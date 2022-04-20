Previous
Wednesday by sugarmuser
Wednesday

A new dawn.

The worse is now behind you, positive new experiences are on the horizon. You've endured storms over rough seas, now the way is clear and smooth. Wash away negativity, keep only the positive memories. Don't hold on the anything that would weigh you down, like resentment or bitterness, let it go. Extract any life teachings from experiences and move on to more harmonious and peaceful actions. you have turned a corner in your life, positive thoughts are delivering new rays of Devine light to illuminate your present and future.
20th April 2022

Sharon Lee

@sugarmuser
