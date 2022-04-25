Previous
Monday by sugarmuser
Photo 1107

Monday

Father healing.

Your personal power increases as you let go of any father related issues you hold. Healing doesn't need to take a lot of time, it simply requires your willingness to be free of any anger, grief, fear or resentment. If we have father issues we tend to be ungenerous. letting go will allow your heart to be more receptive to giving. Balance the karma between you and your father and allow your heart to become open in the process. Let go of all and except the love and lessons of your relationship with your father.
Sharon Lee

@sugarmuser
Mags ace
Well that explains it then. I can't hold on to anger or resentment very long and I was a daddy's girl - wanting to do everything he did and go where he went. Very nice message and shot of this card.
April 25th, 2022  
