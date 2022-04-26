Previous
Tuesday by sugarmuser
Photo 1108

Tuesday

Blessed Change.

A major life change brings you great blessings.
Although you may feel life your life is upside down right now, everything that is occurring is for the best. These changes are helping you leave behind that which no longer serves you. You purpose with the old situation is now complete. Stay centred in the eye of the hurricane as change occurs around and within you. Change offers you opportunities to learn, change, prosper and create new relationships. Keep breathing and enjoy the changes even if they seem intimidating, you're qualified to do this.
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
303% complete

Mags ace
Gosh! What a message! I'll keep breathing. =)
April 26th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
I live this: These changes are helping you leave behind that which no longer serves you.
Thank you.
April 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
