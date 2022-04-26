Tuesday

Blessed Change.



A major life change brings you great blessings.

Although you may feel life your life is upside down right now, everything that is occurring is for the best. These changes are helping you leave behind that which no longer serves you. You purpose with the old situation is now complete. Stay centred in the eye of the hurricane as change occurs around and within you. Change offers you opportunities to learn, change, prosper and create new relationships. Keep breathing and enjoy the changes even if they seem intimidating, you're qualified to do this.