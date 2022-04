Thursday

Make a wish.



This is a magical moment, make a wish and enjoy its manifestations.

Feel in your heart and belly that your dream is a reality, Go into a quite space and close your eyes, imagine your wish has come true, feel it in your entire being and then give thanks while releasing your thoughts into the world. You will be given guidance in the form of feelings, thoughts, ideas, inner words, signs, visions or dreams. It's important to follow this guidance to bring your wish into the physical form.