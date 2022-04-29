Previous
Friday by sugarmuser
Photo 1111

Friday

Positive energy.

Surround yourself with positive people and situations, avoid negativity.

Your manifestation work his going wonderfully well. Time to go on a negative diet, eliminate all negative influences as much as possible. Avoid negative discussions with yourself and others. Turn off the TV and radio programs with negative themes, stay away from violent movies. Stop reading pessimistic headlines and steer clear of online gossip. A negative diet will clear you of any hidden blockages that could slow down the manifestation of your dreams. Try to apply Feng Shui to enhance the positive energies of your surroundings. Donate or sell any items cluttering your space, this will help bring in new energies and opportunities. An uncluttered environment will promote creativity, health and abundance.
Sharon Lee

Mags ace
Wow! What a message. I've been trying to stick to a negative diet for years now. Beautiful capture of this card!
April 29th, 2022  
