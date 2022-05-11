Sign up
Photo 1122
Anybody
Hard at work, tiling. Our tiler is busy and Naomi called to say she is visiting next week, so we decided to tile. Bloody hard work.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
4928
photos
140
followers
132
following
5
For ART sake / Monthly themes
iPhone 11
9th May 2022 2:07pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
neil
,
reno
,
anybody
,
tiling
,
may22words
