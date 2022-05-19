Sign up
Photo 1131
Afloat
May words. I just went out to the pool to find what was floating. This was the most interesting. A dead bee.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
3
0
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
For ART sake / Monthly themes
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
27th May 2022 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
afloat
,
may22words
Lou Ann
ace
Wow! A wonderful capture, I like the tiny bubbles on his body.
May 27th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful capture.. I too like the bubbles.
May 27th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Those bubbles are so neat - great focusing
May 27th, 2022
