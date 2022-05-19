Previous
Afloat by sugarmuser
Photo 1131

Afloat

May words. I just went out to the pool to find what was floating. This was the most interesting. A dead bee.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Sharon Lee

Sharon Lee
Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Wow! A wonderful capture, I like the tiny bubbles on his body.
May 27th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful capture.. I too like the bubbles.
May 27th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Those bubbles are so neat - great focusing
May 27th, 2022  
