Previous
Next
Aged by sugarmuser
Photo 1133

Aged

Hands age the quickest, I love hands, I think they are interesting to draw. I loved my mums hands, she had long thin fingers, very feminine. I have my dads hands, tubby and unattractive.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
312% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Actually, I think our necks give away our age. Nothing works harder than our hands, though.
May 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise