Photo 1143
Antique
It’s not that old, but it’s the oldest thing I own. It’s a 1960 addition that my daughter got for me after she finally read the book I had been suggesting for her to read for years.
31st May 2022
31st May 22
Sharon Lee
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
For ART sake / Monthly themes
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
27th May 2022 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
antique
,
may22words
