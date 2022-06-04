Sign up
Photo 1147
Dine outdoors
Flashback, because it’s way to cold to dine outdoors at the moment.
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Tags
family
,
dineoutdoors
wendy frost
ace
Lovely outdoor capture of you all.
June 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
