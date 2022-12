Maisie

On the tree, Kirstie got me this decoration last year. I enjoy getting these from KB. I am replacing decorations with more meaningful trinkets that spur memories. I used to want the tree to look festive and glamorous. The last few years I’ve gone more for memories, I guess it’s about thinking of loved ones for us now. I couldn’t replace this tree, even though you can get trees that are much easier to put up now, because the tree has been part of the family since the girls were babies.