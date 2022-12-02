One from Melbourne

My daughter lives in Melbourne, she sent me these a couple of years ago. I think of her when I see them on the tree. We grew up in Melbourne and it’s a large part of who we are, we started our family in Melbourne and although I’ll never live there again it is a big part of our memories. My nanna’s both lives in the same street in Braybrook, both lost their husbands early in life and brought up families alone. Their houses are demolished now, but the street still resonates with me. Childhood Christmases were spent walking from one nan,s house to the other.