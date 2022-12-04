Sign up
Photo 1163
Naomi’s choice
One Naomi chose for the tree, when the girls were young I would take them to Myer to see Santa, they got to choose a decoration for the tree, Naomi always chose characters. Kirstie always chose something pretty and decorative.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
Sharon Lee
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Tags
christmas
