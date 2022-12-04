Previous
Next
Naomi’s choice by sugarmuser
Photo 1163

Naomi’s choice

One Naomi chose for the tree, when the girls were young I would take them to Myer to see Santa, they got to choose a decoration for the tree, Naomi always chose characters. Kirstie always chose something pretty and decorative.
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
319% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise