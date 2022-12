Last years choice

I got this in Noosa last year, when I spent a few days there with Kirstie. So now this reminds me of the time we spent in Noosa. Neil drove us there and picked us up, so he got to spend some time with us also. Neil never used to take time off, his cancer diagnoses has changed that, this year he took three weeks off to spend with the kids when they come last month. Neil’s doing well, fingers are crossed for his appointment latter this month, which will decide what will be done next.