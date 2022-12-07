Previous
Amsterdam memories by sugarmuser
Photo 1166

Amsterdam memories

My mum is Dutch, 5 years ago we went to the UK, we flew over to Amsterdam for a few days. I purchased this angel for the tree. So it not only reminds me of Amsterdam but also my mum and Nanna.
7th December 2022

Sharon Lee

