This little piggy by sugarmuser
Photo 1169

This little piggy

Kirstie got us this because we love the Bacon in England. We used to get the pre packed BLTs from the supermarkets for lunch while on holidays over there, we were addicted. So this is a little memory of those days.
10th December 2022

ace
Kathy A
Such a cute memory
December 9th, 2022  
