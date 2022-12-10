Sign up
Photo 1169
This little piggy
Kirstie got us this because we love the Bacon in England. We used to get the pre packed BLTs from the supermarkets for lunch while on holidays over there, we were addicted. So this is a little memory of those days.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
Sharon Lee
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Tags
christmas
Kathy A
ace
Such a cute memory
December 9th, 2022
