Irish crystal angel by sugarmuser
Irish crystal angel

Waterford crystal, I got this in Ireland from the Waterford crystal tour, to match the one I won at the pottery tour. Edited version
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Sharon Lee

@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Kathy A ace
I bought a shamrock at the Waterford crystal place
December 12th, 2022  
