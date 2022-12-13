Sign up
Photo 1172
Irish crystal angel
Waterford crystal, I got this in Ireland from the Waterford crystal tour, to match the one I won at the pottery tour. Edited version
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
For ART sake / Monthly themes
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
6th February 2018 6:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
christmas
Kathy A
ace
I bought a shamrock at the Waterford crystal place
December 12th, 2022
