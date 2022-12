Fun with Chrissy bokeh

Just a bit of a play with bokeh. The tram is on the tree because I wanted something on the tree that reminded us of Melbourne. I used to take the tram to work at one stage of my life, first a train then a tram. I enjoy public transport, Neil hates it. Neil hasn't been on much public transport in his life, he would prefer to drive no matter how hard it is to find car parking.