Nut Cracker by sugarmuser
Photo 1177

Nut Cracker

This is on the tree because Kirstie danced in the nut cracker as a child, it will always be a very special musical to KB. She remembers her time dancing and all that her dance teacher taught her, not just the dancing.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
December 16th, 2022  
