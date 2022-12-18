Sign up
Photo 1177
Nut Cracker
This is on the tree because Kirstie danced in the nut cracker as a child, it will always be a very special musical to KB. She remembers her time dancing and all that her dance teacher taught her, not just the dancing.
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
1
0
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
5097
photos
135
followers
130
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
For ART sake / Monthly themes
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
10th February 2018 1:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
December 16th, 2022
