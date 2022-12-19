Sign up
Photo 1178
Decorations
Home Decorations
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
2
2
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
5099
photos
135
followers
130
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
For ART sake / Monthly themes
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
10th February 2018 2:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
So classy and pretty!
December 17th, 2022
Mags
ace
So lovely!
December 17th, 2022
