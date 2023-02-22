Sign up
53 / 365
Maisie’s BD
Maisie doing her find the snacks puzzle, she got this for her BD, she is now 7 years old can you believe it?
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
2
3
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
5233
photos
134
followers
131
following
Tags
maisie
Mags
ace
She's so pretty and I'll bet she learned quickly! I got Will a pizza puzzle treat finder a while back. He has to slide the pepperoni and the crust out of the way for the treats... It's takes him seconds and the treats are gone. LOL!
February 21st, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Doesn't look impressed :)
February 21st, 2023
