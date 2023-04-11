Sign up
100 / 365
Turtles
On todays walk. Haven’t been to the lake in a while, nice to see the turtles
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
2
2
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
5324
photos
136
followers
131
following
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2023 Diary
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
11th April 2023 8:37am
Privacy
Public
lake
,
turtles
Maggiemae
ace
Just imagine going for a walk and seeing this!! We are lucky to view them too!
April 11th, 2023
Babs
ace
How lucky. Looks like they are having quite a party
April 11th, 2023
