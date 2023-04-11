Previous
Next
Turtles by sugarmuser
100 / 365

Turtles

On todays walk. Haven’t been to the lake in a while, nice to see the turtles
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Just imagine going for a walk and seeing this!! We are lucky to view them too!
April 11th, 2023  
Babs ace
How lucky. Looks like they are having quite a party
April 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise