185 / 365
Katherine Gorge
A beautiful place, I will get back here next year. Neil is doing okay, we are going to do the trip around Australia next year, while we can
11th May 2024
11th May 24
Sharon Lee
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Tags
katherinegorge
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful part of the world.
Good to see you back here and great to hear Neil is doing ok
May 12th, 2024
Good to see you back here and great to hear Neil is doing ok