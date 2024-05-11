Previous
Katherine Gorge by sugarmuser
Katherine Gorge

A beautiful place, I will get back here next year. Neil is doing okay, we are going to do the trip around Australia next year, while we can
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Sharon Lee

Kathy A ace
Beautiful part of the world.

Good to see you back here and great to hear Neil is doing ok
May 12th, 2024  
