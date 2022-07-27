Sign up
Old photos
I am going to upload some older photos, I want to look back on some memories. This is Neil and the girls at Australia Zoo many years ago, 2004. Naomi was ten and Kirstie was twelve.
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Golden oldies
Camera
KODAK DX4900 ZOOM DIGITAL CAMERA
Taken
15th June 2004 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
Babs
ace
What a great memory
July 27th, 2022
kali
ace
crikey!
July 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
