Old photos by sugarmuser
Old photos

I am going to upload some older photos, I want to look back on some memories. This is Neil and the girls at Australia Zoo many years ago, 2004. Naomi was ten and Kirstie was twelve.
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Sharon Lee

@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Babs ace
What a great memory
July 27th, 2022  
kali ace
crikey!
July 27th, 2022  
