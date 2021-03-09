Previous
Next
Pocket Watch with Locket by suklassen
68 / 365

Pocket Watch with Locket

... this first belonged to my Grandfather (1882-1962) who wove the strap from my Grandmother's hair. The photos inside are of my parents in the 1950's.

Hand Model credit here goes to my mom who was celebrating her 88th birthday today!
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Susan Klassen

@suklassen
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise