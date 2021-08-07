Previous
The Cornell by suklassen
219 / 365

The Cornell

... a Training Aircraft from the WWII Commonwealth Air Training Plan Museum. My husband enjoyed the ride!
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Susan Klassen

@suklassen
