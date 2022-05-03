Previous
killing three birds with one stone by summerfield
killing three birds with one stone

you must know i am a sucker for punishment. i am doing three weekly challenges that drain my creative energy. but this week, i have managed all three challenges in one photo and that is quite satisfying.

the 52 captures' challenge this week is "pictures in pictures".

at 52 frames the challenge is "flat lay" with an extra challenge of self portrait.

peter forsgard's 52 assignments for this week is "f/8".

i did the flat lay with the idea i borrowed from myself in my posting in june 2014 https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2014-06-08 i captured one of my self-portraits with my iPhone to qualify for the extra challenge. then i thought this would also qualify for the pictures in pictures challenge, but just one picture is enough, no? my project, my rules, plus it said to interpret the challenge as i like. so i did. then when i posted this at 52 frames, i saw that the aperture was f/8. well, for once the stars are all aligned. hallelujah!

summerfield

katy ace
Most excellent photo and very impressive to nail so many challenges with one shot! You are a creative genius, Vikki
May 4th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
You rock!!
May 4th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Well done Vikki!
May 4th, 2022  
