colorful promenade

week 20 of the peter forsgard 52 assignments calls for 'colors'.



and this week's challenge at 52 frames is 'abstract with an extra challenge called the adamski effect'.



we had a severe storm warning at lunchtime today. we were at the restaurant when suddenly all cellphones simultaneously received the warning and for a quick second everyone panicked. the storm slowly passed, for the duration of our lunch which thankfully did not include hail (the storm, not the lunch). it was quite scary because the sky almost turned green in colour and the wind was so strong that some smaller cars were actually going off course but thankfully, again, not to the point of causing an accident. we did see quite a few people's umbrellas flipped which was a tad comical.