downtown skyline and pansies by summerfield
downtown skyline and pansies

at 52frames, the challenge this week is 'inspired by a photographer'; the extra challenge is that 52frames itself would choose a photographer for you. the photographer i got wasn't so inspiring, so i'm choosing the featured artist in the artist challenge who is 'andy gray'.

two shots melded into one -- a closer shot of the toronto skyline from my balcony and the blurry pansies from my may-half-and-half photo from a couple of days ago.

i still might change my mind about this, or i could totally go for any other photographer that had been previously featured here. i have 3 more days to think about it.
summerfield

