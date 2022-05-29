Previous
inspired by alexander rodchenko by summerfield
Photo 1241

inspired by alexander rodchenko

the artist 'assigned' to me by 52 frames for the extra challenge for this week's 'inspired by a photographer' theme. when i first looked at his photos i wasn't much inspired so i thought i would use the photo i used for the artist challenge. well, this morning, on our way to the japanese house, across the road was the ismaili centre. it was a clear sunny morning albeit very humid and i remembered the centre's entrance has this glass and tile cover that create magnificent shadows when the sun is at an angle. it was still early so the sun wasn't quite at the best angle, but needs must.

this is the rochenko photo that inspired the shot: https://auctionet.com/en/1027348-alexander-rodchenko-photography must scroll down a bit to see the photo captioned Auflage für die Griffelkunst Hamburg.

also, i've been labouring all week thinking how i can execute this week's 52 assignment. the assignment is "filters". then it occurred to me when i was shooting this morning, that the camera has both an ND filter and a polarizer. the ND filter is a graduated filter and is always at the lowest or normal light. so i adjusted it to 4 and took this shot. brilliant, n'est-ce pas?
Esther Rosenberg ace
Super black and white, love all the shadow patterns.
May 30th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A splendid shot!
May 30th, 2022  
