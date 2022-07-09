emily at the orchard

a poorly taken portrait at the orchard. please don't tell me i'm hard on myself because if you have been taking photos on this site for as long as i have, i should know better than making my subject face against the sun. i actually wanted to use flash so that her face was not in shadow but i couldn't figure out how to pop out the flash of my olympus. what a dork!



i am still happy for how this turned out so i am tagging this for the peter forsgard 52 assignments for this week's "outdoor portrait" assignment. this is emily, my niece who cooks my comfort food whenever i'm sick. taken at the cherry orchard.



no need to comment as i am only trying to catch up with the challenge. but if you do, know that i am quite grateful.