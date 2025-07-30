Previous
ladybug! by summerfield
Photo 1255

ladybug!

the green version.

the blue version is here
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2025-07-30
summerfield

ace
@summerfield
katy ace
I do like the texture on the white wall but I prefer the blue painting I think
July 30th, 2025  
Kathy ace
I especially lied the ladybug crawling up the side. I like the blue a smidge better. Perhaps if the green had been a little brighter? The red and green are complementary colors so should pop.
July 30th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
I like both and I think the idea of a series is a good one. I like the ladybird up the sides of the canvases. You are very clever. If I get to Canada again we'll go painting, maybe??
July 31st, 2025  
