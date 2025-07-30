Sign up
Photo 1255
ladybug!
the green version.
the blue version is here
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2025-07-30
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6673
photos
175
followers
108
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
challenges and themes
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
30th July 2025 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summerfield-52paintings
katy
ace
I do like the texture on the white wall but I prefer the blue painting I think
July 30th, 2025
Kathy
ace
I especially lied the ladybug crawling up the side. I like the blue a smidge better. Perhaps if the green had been a little brighter? The red and green are complementary colors so should pop.
July 30th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
I like both and I think the idea of a series is a good one. I like the ladybird up the sides of the canvases. You are very clever. If I get to Canada again we'll go painting, maybe??
July 31st, 2025
