oh come all ye faithful

we had a community dinner at the church prior to the evening Christmas service. i helped out serving the mashed potato. we had a to-die-for mushroom soup to start, salad, and roast beef with the potato, green beans and yorkshire pudding with gravy. of course, i didn't have the roast beef and gravy but had a large serving of the green beans. for dessert, we had fruit trifle. one of the long-time member of the church spent the whole day labouring to make all those wonderful dishes. the aroma that wafted through the dining room was so good i wondered why i don't eat meat anymore. then again, it was still not enough to entice me to go back to eating meat.



we had a beautiful Christmas service afterwards. there's something about singing "joy to the world" with so many people. but my favourite part was towards the end when the lights were turned off and we lit candles and sang "silent night".



after the service, there were hugs and greetings of merry Christmas all around. many people commended me on my "kitchen" skills as i sorted out the dishes and utensils to maximize capacity of the loading trays. i must admit i was like a mad assembler! but it all worked out for the best.



coming out of the sanctuary, my two friends, kathy and denise who were going to drive me home, noticed the stained glass of the building's front window, all lit in its glory.



merry Christmas, everyone!