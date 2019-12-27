"we'll always have Paris"

been all over the city and not one photo to show for it! but i've done all chores required to be done from outside of the home and when i came back i was even able to make my baked salmon with rice and mushroom topping. i should be good for the next 3 days until i stuff myself again at my niece's annual new year's eve family dinner where i will reprise that dish.
i've been thinking of what i can challenge myself for next year as this year my plan of doing iconic images self-destructed. but i can't think of any. but if you are to suggest, make sure you will keep me company. ;-P