louis, i think by summerfield
louis, i think

this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship!

cleaning up my spare room one box a day and i'm only half succeeding. why? because i open a small box within that one box and i find things that i've already forgotten and i get distracted because (thankfully i'm still breathing photography after all) i'm thinking "photo opp!" but then i'm in a quandary as to how i shall present it and a gazillion things come to mind but not a one is feasible photo-wise. pfft! so in desperation, i turn to google and i would rather follow up on yesterday's quote from "casablanca". and methinks it turned out as a shoe-in, n'est-ce pas?

the 2020 52-week photography challenge starts today and this week we have to find inspiration from the new year. i might still have another one that should be posted in 2020 itself but just in case i self-destruct once again, at least i couldn't say i didn't try. i'm really good at starting things and abandoning them when i can't bear it anymore.


summerfield

