the edge of darkness

went to work today, despite a scratchy throat and splitting headache. office was like a ghost town. took my time at lunch but when i came back to the office, work was waiting and had to be quickly done. did it well within the time frame but more work came; it was 7:30 when i left the office. i'm not going back there again! well, not until the next decade which is in 7 days' time.



this is a three-fer as i'm tagging this for the black and white challenge with a theme of "abstract". also for the actual abstract challenge. and, for the just issued macro challenge where you guys can guess what this thing is.



i have a mind to also tag this for the minimalist challenge but not sure if it qualifies.

