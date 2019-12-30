Previous
the edge of darkness by summerfield
the edge of darkness

went to work today, despite a scratchy throat and splitting headache. office was like a ghost town. took my time at lunch but when i came back to the office, work was waiting and had to be quickly done. did it well within the time frame but more work came; it was 7:30 when i left the office. i'm not going back there again! well, not until the next decade which is in 7 days' time.

this is a three-fer as i'm tagging this for the black and white challenge with a theme of "abstract". also for the actual abstract challenge. and, for the just issued macro challenge where you guys can guess what this thing is.

i have a mind to also tag this for the minimalist challenge but not sure if it qualifies.
summerfield

bkb in the city
Great shot and enjoy your time off
December 31st, 2019  
