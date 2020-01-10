by summerfield

we're back with the guessing game.



this is a shot that i've been wanting to do for a long time now as an abstract and it finally happened today. it is also a shoe-in for the macro-guess challenge. this is almost sooc.



the reveal will be tomorrow's post as i don't plan on leaving the apartment as it is predicted we'll have a lot of freezing rain. i don't want to have another relapse from that darn bronchitis plus it's no fun slip-sliding on the pavement. i do have a lot of canned soup and a bread and tons of chocolate!



we're on the 10th day of the new year already. before you know it, it's Christmas time again!