by summerfield
Photo 2519

we're back with the guessing game.

this is a shot that i've been wanting to do for a long time now as an abstract and it finally happened today. it is also a shoe-in for the macro-guess challenge. this is almost sooc.

the reveal will be tomorrow's post as i don't plan on leaving the apartment as it is predicted we'll have a lot of freezing rain. i don't want to have another relapse from that darn bronchitis plus it's no fun slip-sliding on the pavement. i do have a lot of canned soup and a bread and tons of chocolate!

we're on the 10th day of the new year already. before you know it, it's Christmas time again!
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

summerfield

Maggiemae ace
I think you think a lot all day on what to do - its exciting what you come up with!
January 11th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous golden glow, can't wait to see what it is.
January 11th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Stay warm!!

Wrapping paper???
January 11th, 2020  
