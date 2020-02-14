Previous
the conservatory at casa loma by summerfield
Photo 2554

the conservatory at casa loma

this is at the end of the large conservatory of casa loma. the conservatory has stained glass dome skylite and one can go here through the main hallway called the peacock alley or through the dining room/library on the main floor of the castle. casa loma as you know is one of the tourist attractions of toronto, a private castle built in the 1910's, and is one of the two largest privately owned mansions in toronto at the time.

my planned shot for today has been dashed as i still didn't go to work today. i woke up this morning with a mild vertigo, pressure on both ears and fog in my head that it's so annoyingly achey. mild vertigo in that i can't lie down or my world spins like the last spin in the washing cycle and when i'm upright, i couldn't just move my head. so i've been sitting almost all day and looking at the beautiful day through the curtains. at least in the evening i could move about much better but now i am almost afraid to go to bed.

so hopefully my flash of red shot will happen next week when i hope i should be much better.

-o0o-

new macro challenge - NUTS! the edible and eatable kind of nuts.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43149/new-macro-challenge-nuts
summerfield

Lou Ann ace
My goodness, I’m sorry you are having such a hard time recovering from your illness. You might have to call the dr about the vertigo!
February 15th, 2020  
