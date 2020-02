when you've got flowers, shoot them before they go bad. thankful for the flowers that the church sent yesterday, else i won't have a still life for today. not feeling particularly artistic or inclined to be more creative, and i get tired rather easily. i ventured out this morning to the grocery store and pharmacy then felt so weary when i came back. wonder if i will wake up my usual time tomorrow and be prepared to work.-o0o-new macro challenge - NUTS! the edible and eatable kind of nuts.